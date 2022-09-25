Nancy: Motac’s planned 126 business events to bring in RM734 million

SIMUNJAN (Sept 25): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) through the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCeb) is planning to organise 126 business events this year with a potential return of investment of RM734 million.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this is to rebuild the tourism sector.

“Motac had approved 141 applications for the Tourism Sector Matching Grants (GSSP) and another 167 Cultural Sector Matching Grants (GSSK) applications amounting RM20.5 million and RM20.75 million respectively.

“There are also 23 tourism events and programmes worth RM1 million and 29 Voluntourism programmes being offered nationwide,” she said.

Nancy said this at the unveiling of the new Voluntourism programme logo at Padang Sentral here on Saturday.

She said the rebranding was to keep up with the times and the programme is divided into three cores namely Voluntourism, Voluntutoring and Volunsharing.

“Voluntourism involves the participation of volunteers in the organisation of tourism events at the national level; Voluntutoring is the sharing of knowledge and experience with the general public, which includes hospitality education, management and service; while Volunsharing is the participation of volunteers to share and spread the experience of carrying out Voluntourism activities through social media and other platforms,” she said.

At the same time, Nancy said with the launch of the new logo, Motac also held a Public Art Project through the National Art Gallery through the development of three public artworks by local artists together with Voluntourism volunteers comprised of school students supervised by the Sarawak Education Department.

“I believe these three Public Art Projects will give a new face and add value to the Simunjan district to be highlighted as a local holiday destination rich with its own artistic, cultural and traditional values.

“I can see this area becoming a popular spot for the local community and foreign tourists,” she said.

Under the Voluntourism programme run by the ministry since Sept 2012, some 14,165 volunteers from all walks of life have been registered as of Saturday.

The programme was previously known as 1Malaysia Voluntourism, developed under the seventh initiative of the National Blue Ocean Strategy.

Also present were the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Tourism) Datuk Mohd Zamri Mat Zain, deputy secretary-general (Culture) Mohd Yusri Mohd Yusoff and Tourism Malaysia Promotion Board deputy chairman Datuk Seri Dr Anil Jeet Singh Sandhu.