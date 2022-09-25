No snap state election if Parliament is dissolved this year, says Sabah CM

SANDAKAN (Sept 25): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has denied rumours that the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) will be dissolved if Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament this year.

Speaking at the Jelajah Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Batu Sapi held at the Flat MPS in Kampung Lupak Meluas Darat here today, Hajiji said the DUN will not be dissolved because it still has three more years to serve a full term.

“What is important is that we continue to strengthen GRS, the coalition representing the multi-racial and multi-religion people in Sabah.

“There are those who claimed that the 15th General Election will be held this October and some saying it will be next year but whatever it is GRS is ready,” said the GRS chairman.

GRS-Barisan Nasional state government celebrates its second anniversary tomorrow (Sept 26).

Hajiji also disclosed that all the component parties in GRS have agreed to use the GRS symbol in the impending parliamentary elections.

“All the parties in GRS including Parti Bersatu Sabah and STAR have agreed to use the GRS symbol in the election.

“God willing, we will emerge victorious in this parliamentary elections,” he said.

Hajiji said both GRS and BN have pledged to work together to develop Sabah and bring progress to the people.

“If the candidate for Batu Sapi (parliament seat) is chosen from GRS, we know BN will also work hard to ensure victory and likewise if a BN candidate is chosen, GRS will work hard to make sure the candidate wins because we are a GRS-BN government,” he said.

“We must learn from past political mistakes. Enough is enough we do not need to be split and divisive anymore,” he said.

“This time we hope to cooperate in the best way possible and bring Sabah forward in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya slogan,” he said.

Hajiji also assured that the GRS-BN state government will address all the issues affecting the people in Batu Sapi such as the squatter settlement status.

“I have discussed with Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun to look into the issue and if possible to gazette the squatters settlement into a kampung reserve,” he said.

Also present were GRS secretary general Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, representatives of the respective GRS component party presidents, GRS supreme council member Datuk Arifin Arif, GRS Batu Sapi chief Firdaus Khan and assemblymen.