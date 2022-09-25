Perikatan leaders not on the same page, says Umno sec-gen

PONTIAN (Sept 25): Conflicting views about Barisan Nasional (BN) among Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders shows that the party’s leadership is no more on the same page, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said.

He pointed out that while PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had called BN the coalition’s main enemy, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, on the other hand, described Umno as a cooperation partner.

“The top leaders from the parties do not seem to be on the same page, and we shall wait and follow political developments in the next few days,” the Pontian MP said after the district level Walimatulurus Perdana Programme here today.

Takiyuddin recently said that PAS will continue to consider Umno and all parties under the umbrella of ummah unity as ta’awun (cooperation) partners, and will maintain its stand of not cooperating with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th general election (GE15).

However, Muhyiddin said yesterday that PN component parties must be in consensus on the fact that Umno was the coalition’s main enemy.

On claims that there are efforts to revive Muafakat Nasional (MN), Ahmad said it was up to the Umno Supreme Council to decide on the matter.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and his Umno counterpart Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were reported to have met recently to discuss matters pertaining to MN with the aim of preventing both parties from contesting against each other in GE15. — Bernama