Pesta Tatau 2022 expected to draw over 30,000 visitors

BINTULU (Sept 25): Pesta Tatau 2022, which will be held at Pasar Lama Tatau and Tebingan Sungai Tatau from Oct 1 to 16, is expected to draw more than 30,000 visitors.

Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai said after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s carnival will feature many interesting activities for the visitors.

“The programmes will not only focus on arts and culture but will also highlight the unique traditional foods of various ethnicities in Tatau District,” he said during a press conference at Tatau District Office.

He said this carnival is important to foster a closer rapport and understanding among the people in Tatau and those from outside.

Among the activities lined up for Pesta Tatau 2022 are ‘bejalai bebala mayuh/ niti daun’ or cultural parade by the various ethnic groups namely Iban, Malay, Chinese, Punan, Beketan, Orang Ulu, Vaie and Tatau.

This ethnic cultural parade event will be the first of its kind held in this year’s Pesta Tatau.

Other activities include Ratu Etnik Fest 2022, power boat race, decorated boat, traditional sports, Tatau mini traditional food, bermukun and gendang pampat.

Sikie said for the two-week Pesta Tatau 2022, there will be 31 main events apart from cultural performances by local singing artistes.

He said the organising committee is also expecting the participation from Brunei in the powerboat race and veteran sepak takraw competition.

Also present at the press conference were Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan, Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis, Tatau District administrative officer Winnie Dian cum permanent secretary of Pesta Tatau committee and representatives from other relevant government agencies.