Philanthropist hopes King Charles III will foster goodwill between religions, countries

KUCHING (Sept 25): Philanthropist Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon hopes that the new ruler of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, will help to spread further goodwill with all Muslims and their nations.

“King Charles, Defender of the Faith, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, has been known to respect all faiths, in particular, to understand more about the other major religion, Islam.

“This is most encouraging to ensure peace and harmony not only in the UK, and the Commonwealth, but also with the Muslim peoples and nations across the world at this most difficult time,” said Ang who is the Founder, Founding Commissioner /Commander of St John Ambulance Sarawak and also President of the Sarawak Cheshire Home.

With his strong and relentless determination to cement the ties with the four nations in UK, and the Commonwealth as shown by his intrepid efforts, without any rest in the last 11 days, Ang said he was confident that the new King will herald another significant era of peace, progress and prosperity.

He pointed out that King Charles lll, the new monarch and Head of the Commonwealth of 56 nations can also rally 2.5 billion people, 1/3rd of world population, to fight against man’s most deadly enemy – climate change, now at its worst.

The world has thus more to celebrate this September as the new King is not only an extraordinary and active environmentalist, but one of the world’s leading conservationists, and, practising what he strongly believes in, an example, organic farming by setting up his successful model organic farm.

An eco-friendly person, he advocates sustainability, he said in a statement.

The King must have been much influenced by probably the world’s famous pioneer environmentalist Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Consort of Queen Elizabeth of England, he added.

“With the monarch as the new Head of Commonwealth of 56 nations we can see that his environmental influence will be on a gigantic and unprecedented scale. I send my heartiest congratulations and very best wishes to the green King, and his various green projects, including ‘The Green Canopy’, and pray that there is hope of bringing the Climate Change under control. Let’s all help to make the planet earth a more bearable place to live in.

“Without doubt Queen Elizabeth II was honoured with the most elaborate State Funeral the world has ever seen. The sheer number of official ceremonial processions, Lying-In-State, Church Services, the special sessions of Parliaments, and overseas kings and leaders driven around in commercial buses are overwhelming,” said Ang.

“I do not think anyone anywhere has ever seen such an outpouring of affection and grief for a head of state in the United Kingdom in contemporary , or even in modern history,” he said.

“Since the demise of Queen Elizabeth ll on Sept 8 2022 in Scotland, people from all walks of life queued in the thousands to pay their last respects to the much loved Monarch.

Huge floral tributes were seen at all palaces and her residences. Global coverage of the Queen’s death has been enormous,” Ang said .

“All in all, a most fitting tribute to the world’s much loved grandmother and stateswoman. A role model of a constitutional monarch in a much troubled and turbulent world,” Ang said.

Queen Elizabeth never interfered, though had the prerogative as a constitutional monarch. Indeed the Queen had few equals, he said.

“I respect Queen Elizabeth II, not because she was the Queen of the United Kingdom nor that she was a white person. I respect her because she was an incredibly unique human being by any standard.

“The late Queen of UK in her long reign of seven decades had shown her humane attributes, kindness, compassion and humility. The late monarch was a reformer, a sovereign ruler who accepted radical changes in her country and in the Commonwealth. To the extent that it appears unbelievable ! Many countries have yet to follow. A role model for all in the world.

“Similarly, it is just incredible that the African continent could produce the like of Nelson Mandela,” he added.

“In this Second Elizabethan Age, we have seen the huge impact she had on her country, her realms and the Commonwealth of Nations, and, indeed, the world at large. It was an honour and privilege to have known and to have met Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh since 1972, a year after I founded St. John Ambulance Sarawak, immediately after college.

“My condolences to King Charles, the Queen Consort Camilla, the Princess Royal Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke of York, The Duke and Duchess of Wessex, Prince William the Prince of Wales and Katherine the Princess of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family,” said Ang.