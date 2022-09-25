Premier: Swinburne to offer law degree courses which include S’wak-related laws as elective subjects

KUCHING (Sept 25): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak campus will be offering law degree courses soon which include Sarawak-related laws as among their elective subjects, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg last night.

Abang Johari said that this was made possible after the Academic Senate of Swinburne University agreed to establish a Faculty of Law in its Sarawak campus.

According to him, the idea for such courses and law faculty came from the Sarawak government and this was accepted by the university’s Academic Senate.

He explained that the Sarawak-related laws to be taught are such as the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Native Customary Rights (NCR).

“I was made to understand that universities in Peninsular Malaysia do not offer such elective subjects teaching students about NCR land… That is why we need academic studies on our NCR land-related laws.

“MA63 is also not taught in law schools. Yet, these are all important legal knowledge relating to the constitution,” he said at the SMK Agama Tun Ahmad Zaidi silver jubilee dinner last night (Sept 24).

On a related topic, Abang Johari said various postgraduate courses in line with today’s economic transformation are being offered in five Sarawak-owned institutions, namely Swinburne Sarawak, Curtin University Malaysia, University of Technology Sarawak, i-Cats University College, and Centexs.

He said student admissions under these institutions are not subjected to the Unit Pusat Universiti (UPU), and students are free to select their desired courses.

He also encouraged young Sarawakians to pursue technical-related studies such as in engineering and petrochemicals in line with new industries set up in the state.