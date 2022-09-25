Road to benefit longhouse folk in Lubuk Menggeris, Sg Anggoh

TATAU (Sept 25): The construction of a 1km access road to Rumah Jelia Jelema in Lubuk Menggeris and Rumah Karong in Sungai Anggoh will benefit the people living in these areas, said Minister in Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

According to him, the allocation for the project derives from the Forest Concession Area Trust Fund (LWKKH).

“This project is expected to reach completing within a period of eight months from now,” he said in his speech prior to performing the symbolic handing-over of the project at Rumah Jelia on Friday.

Sikies said the government took any construction and upgrading of facilities very seriously to ensure that they would benefit the people.

“They (projects) will also boost the socio-economic activities in the areas where they are being implemented in,” he added.

Also present at the event were a local Public Works Department (JKR) representative Ngu Tie Hwa and community leaders in Tatau.