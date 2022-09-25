Sarawak looks forward to increasing its revenue in years to come, says Premier

KUCHING (Sept 25): Sarawak looks forward to increasing its revenue in years to come through new ways of managing its economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Alhamdulillah, since becoming the head of the state government – this is now my fifth year, I have succeeded in doubling the revenue for Sarawak.

“Before this, it was about RM5 billion to RM6 billion. Alhamdulillah, within the last three years, it has increased to around RM10 billion every year.

“Let us pray so that RM10 (billion) will increase to RM 15 (billion) (soon),” he said at the SMK Agama Tun Ahmad Zaidi (Tunaz)’s silver jubilee dinner last night.

He said the new gas discoveries this year, including three off Balingian and one in Central Luconia will enable Sarawak to go into new income generating ventures in the blue and green energy sectors.

“This will enable us to increase our revenue. But we need also to develop our workforce with expertise in this field,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari in his speech, also announced that he has approved a total of RM28 million to upgrade SMK Agama Tunaz.

He said this was after being told by the school principal Zainab Hussein of the urgent need to repair and upgrade the school buildings, hostel, and the teachers’ quarters.

He also said the allocation will include purchasing of new buses for the school.

“We will look at the other details in the proposal later. I just want to ask students and teachers of SMKA Tunaz to continue praying for Sarawak, for our ‘rezeki’ (fortunes) to increase,” he added.

Among those also present at the dinner were Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee and Sarawak Education Director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.