Sarawak should emulate Sabah in proposing limit to Premier’s tenure to two terms, say PBDSB, Apirasi

KUCHING (Sept 25): Sarawak should emulate Sabah in proposing to limit the tenure of the Premier to two terms, said Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi).

In supporting the proposal by the Sabah government to limit the tenure of the chief minister to two terms, the presidents of both parties Bobby William and Lina Soo believed that it should also be initiated in Sarawak.

“PBDSB concurred with this idea from Sabah. (Being) too long (in power) can lead to corruption and abuse of power. Two terms is ideal,” Bobby said when contacted.

Soo, when contacted, also said the party would agree absolutely if Sarawak makes a similar move to limit the term of the head of government.

“Every state (in Malaysia) should have it in their respective Constitution,” she added.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor on Sept 24 in Kota Kinabalu had said the Sabah Cabinet has, in principle, approved the proposal to limit the tenure of the chief minister to two terms.

The proposal, Hajiji said, will be brought to the next Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting, if the rakyat and all members of the State Legislative Assembly agree to amend the State Constitution related to the matter.

Meanwhile, Bobby said the appointment of a chief minister or premier should not be based on a party with the majority number of seats in the DUN.

“Currently, the DUN Sarawak is being controlled by PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu). This is a monopoly. Small parties in the coalition just make up the quorum,” he added.