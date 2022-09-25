Search for teen boy called off with no new leads on day 7

SIBU (Sept 25): The search for a 13-year-old boy feared drowned at Tanjung Maling Jetty on Sept 18 has been called off yesterday evening after no new leads were found.

According to a statement from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre, the police gave instructions to end the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation at 6pm.

“The decision was made following no new clues found on the seventh day of the SAR operation,” it added.

Agencies involved in the search included Sibu Central Fire Station, the Police and Civil Defense Department.

In the incident, the victim identified as Tan Chung Yun was reported missing and feared drowned while bathing with his two friends in the river near Tanjung Maling Ferry, Sungai Bidut.

The victim’s friends noticed he was missing when they got out but the victim did not emerge from the river around 5pm.