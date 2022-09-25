Stop polluting our rivers, says Lee

MIRI (Sept 25): With some 20.1 tonnes of rubbish collected from Miri River between 2020 to Sept 2022, Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Khim Shin urges all Miri residents to put an end to such irresponsible act.

“Out of the amount, a total of 4,830kg of rubbish were collected in 2020. The amount was the highest in 2021, with a total of 9,720kg,” Lee said.

“From Jan until Sept this year, some 5,550kg had been collected from Miri River,” he said when officiating at an event held in conjunction with the World River Day at Kampung Pengkalan Lutong here yesterday.

He called on the public’s cooperation to keep Miri River clean and stressed that a lot of efforts had been put in, including conducting educational talks and awareness programmes, only to ensure that everyone has access to clean and safe water resources.

Besides these initiatives, Lee pointed out that his ministry has installed navigation aids along the river to enhance safety in water transport system.

“Several garbage traps have been placed at strategic places along Miri River, whereby the garbage collection is done by the Miri City Council (MCC),” he said.

“The latest initiative to further improve cleanliness in Miri River was to install ‘Floating Boom Barriers’ at Miri Bypass bridge which was completed August 25 this year.

The clearing-up of water hyacinths from Miri Bypass Bridge to Lutong Bridge is expected to be completed by the end of October,” Lee said, indicating a proposal of using a barge to collect these aquatic plants which have been a major concern for obstructing boat navigation.

Also present at the event were Lee’s deputy Datuk Harry Henry Jinep and chairman of SRB Dr Murni Suhaili.