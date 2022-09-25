Upgrade roads leading to Malaysia-Indonesia border into dual-carriageways, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Sept 25): The roads leading to the Malaysia-Indonesia border must be upgraded to dual-carriageways to encourage tourism activities in both Sarawak and Kalimantan, said Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The de facto Law Minister said this is in view of Indonesia moving its capital to Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

“In Indonesia, all roads leading to the Malaysia-Indonesia border are dual-carriageways and this is part of the country’s preparation of moving its capital to Kalimantan.

“We have brought up this matter in the recent federal Cabinet meeting to urge the federal government to upgrade our roads (leading to the border) such as those in Tebedu and Biawak to dual-carriageways so the roads can be well-connected to Indonesia,” he said.

Wan Junaidi made this call when met by reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Batang Kayan Regatta in Lundu on Sunday.

He said as Indonesia moves its administrative capital to Nusantara, Malaysia needs to make its own preparations and plans to improve the roads at the border within the next two to three years.

He said with better road access, this will enable the promotion of local tourism products in the state.