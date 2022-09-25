Wan Junaidi: Political funding bill needs drafting at federal, state level to ensure transparency

KUCHING (Sept 25): The Political Funding Bill needs to be drafted at both the federal and state levels to ensure transparency in the distribution of funding for both general and state elections, said de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said as part of the parameters outlined in the Bill, the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) has been ordered to enter the formation of administrations to supervise political funding in each state.

He added this was due to the state-level administration being separate from the federal-level.

“I already have the timeline so I can instruct my officers and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to implement this in accordance with the set timeline,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Batang Kayan Regatta Festival in Lundu here on Sunday.

Wan Junaidi said with this, political funding will no longer be kept or hidden in certain places and instead would be governed by an administration responsible for the funds.

As such, he was confident the Bill would gain support from both the government and opposition bloc when tabled in Parliament this November.