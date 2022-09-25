Woman succumbs to injuries after vehicle plunges down ravine

KUCHING (Sept 25): A 22-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries sustained in an accident while descending from Borneo Highland Resort here yesterday afternoon.

The woman was among a group of 11, including two children, whose vehicle crashed into a ravine around 2.30pm, said the Fire and Rescue Department in a statement.

The other 10 victims survived with various degrees of injuries.

The accident took place about 36km from the Siburan fire station, and saw one person trapped inside the damaged vehicle, the department added.

It was informed that a Ministry of Health ambulance was unable to reach the scene as heavy rain had rendered the road too slippery.

The victims, one of whom was unconscious, were transported to the ambulance in a pickup truck, under the care of medical personnel.

They were initially sent to different hospitals for early treatment before being referred to Sarawak General Hospital.