125 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 26): New Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah today showed some decrease from 135 to 125 today.

However, the positivity rate which was recorded at 8.48 per cent yesterday, increased to 9.65 per cent today, said the state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“Today, 125 infection cases were reported, a decrease from the 135 cases yesterday. There is not much change in the situation in Sabah.

“The number of samples sent for testing also decreased but the positivity rate increased,” he said.

According to Masidi a total of 1,419 test samples were received today and the positivity rate is 9.65 per cent.

Fourteen out of the 27 districts in Sabah recorded new cases he said, adding that Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tawau are three districts that recorded cases in the double digits.

Kota Kinabalu has 67 cases, Penampang 14 and Tawau 10.

From the 125 cases today, two are in category 3 and one in category 4. The rest are in categories 1 and 2.