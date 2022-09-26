Budget 2023: Rural Development Ministry wants to transform Kemas preschools into smart classes

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 26): The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) wants to transform the preschools (tabika) of the Community Development Department (Kemas) into smart classrooms in line with the current element of digitalisation.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry had applied to the Ministry of Finance for the allocation under Budget 2023.

He added that the ministry aimed to equip at least 10 per cent of the 11,000 Kemas preschools with digital facilities in the first phase.

“We will strive to equip Tabika Kemas as smart classrooms, with at least 800 initially,” he told reporters after opening the second triennial delegates conference of the Peninsular Malaysia Kemas Staff Union (Kesateria) here today.

According to Mahdzir, digitalisation is crucial at the moment and Kemas cannot fully rely on the old teaching methods.

Earlier, in his speech, the minister announced a utility fund of RM30,000 to the union.

The conference was attended by about 300 delegates and observers of the union from 12 branches across the peninsula. – Bernama