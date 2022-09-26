China-M’sia ties will be strengthened – Huang

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 26): The Republic of China’s Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang said her office will continue to work hard to strengthen bilateral ties between China and Malaysia as well as China and Sabah.

Speaking at the 73rd anniversary of the People’s Republic of China here on Monday, Huang said that she and her colleagues will spare no efforts to promote the exchanges and cooperation between China and Sabah-Labuan in all sectors, and to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two places.

She said that she is fascinated by Sabah, the “Land Below the Wind” and had felt the warmth and sincerity of the people.

“During this period, I have met with officials in Sabah and Labuan, some of whom are here today. I have also had extensive contact with local business leaders, experts and scholars, industry elites, representatives of the Chinese community, and have visited many districts and divisions to have in-depth discussions and exchanges with the district officers.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to all friends from all walks of life in Sabah-Labuan who are concerned about China’s development, and support China-Malaysia friendship and China-Sabah exchanges and cooperation,” she said.

Huang also expressed her gratitude to Head of State Tun Dr Haji Juhar Mahiruddin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor as well as the State Government for attaching great importance to and actively supporting the development of relations with China.

“It is the joint efforts of all of you that have come together to promote the leapfrog development of China-Sabah friendship and cooperation, which has yielded fruitful results,” she stressed.

“This year marks the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia. As the first ASEAN country to establish diplomatic relations with China, Malaysia is China’s close neighbor across the sea, a sincere friend, and a seamless partner in cooperation.

“For nearly half a century, despite the changes in the international environment, China and Malaysia have always respected each other and walked side by side,” said Huang, adding that the strategic mutual trust between the two countries has become deeper, the areas of cooperation have been expanded, and the friendship between the two peoples has become stronger.

China, she pointed out, has become Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years and the largest source of foreign investment in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector for six consecutive years.

According to Huang, in the battle against the pandemic, the two countries have taken practical actions, demonstrating the brotherhood of sharing hardships and sufferings.

“From the government to the private sector, from institutions to individuals, the mutual assistance at all levels can be regarded as a model of international anti-epidemic cooperation. The 40 million doses of vaccine supplied by China have also provided an important boost to Malaysia’s national vaccination program.

“Benefiting from the strengthened and deepened friendly relations between China and Malaysia, exchanges and cooperation between China and Sabah in various fields have also made great progress in recent years.

“As an important node of the 21st century ‘Maritime Silk Road’, Sabah is an ideal investment hotspot for Chinese enterprises, and its beautiful scenery, rich resources, harmonious society provide a good foundation and broad prospects for practical cooperation between the two places,” she said.

Nowadays, Huang said more and more Chinese enterprises are coming to Sabah for investment and business development, and the cooperation fields are expanding from tourism and infrastructure to high-end manufacturing industries.

“With the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and ASEAN, and the official entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), riding on the wave of Global Development Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative, I believe that the future of exchanges and cooperation between China and Sabah will be even brighter,” said Huang.

The celebration was graced by Juhar and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, Second Finance Minister cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun who was representing the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, state leaders and captains of industries.