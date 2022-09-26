‘Malaysia’s inflation rate likely to stay elevated’

KUCHING: The inflation rate for the month of September is likely to stay elevated at a rate of around 4.6 per cent year on year (y-o-y) as the inflation momentum are still robust, analysts note.

According to RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Investment Bank), headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation could peak in the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), with the balance of risks tilted towards delays.

“The sources of inflation are broadening to the services sector from food related components,” the research firm said said.

“The uncertainty on domestic and global supply chain congestions is also a concern.

“Boosted partly by the low base effect, the inflation rate for the month of September is likely to stay elevated at a rate of around 4.6 per cent y-o-y as the inflation momentum are still robust, though at a slower pace of increase.”

RHB Investment Bank’s proprietary database suggested that consumer spending will remain robust in the next few months as the research firm saw limited risks of a significant deterioration in labour market conditions in the second half of 2022 (2H22).

“Hence, the demand side pressures on core CPI inflation are likely to remain elevated in 2H22.”

RHB Investment Bank recapped that for the first eight months of the year, the headline inflation stood at 3.1 per cent, which is at the upper side of Bank Negara’s forecasted range of 2.2 per cent to 3.2 per cent for the year 2022.

The research firm revised its headline CPI inflation forecasts to 3.4 per cent y-o-y, from the previous estimate of 3.2 per cent y-o-y, in view of the robust inflation momentum.

“For 2023, we expect the inflation rate to moderate to two per cent. Moving forward, the trajectory of the inflation would very much depend on the timing and the scale of the fuel and food subsidy adjustment, which we shall see more clarity in the upcoming Budget announcement as scheduled on October 7.”

As for the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), it maintained its average CPI forecast at 2.8 per cent for 2022.

“In the environment of elevated global commodity prices and weakening US dollar-ringgit, inflationary pressure in Malaysia is affected via higher imported-food inflation,” MIDF Research noted.

Moving into 3Q22 onwards, MIDF Research viewed the slight downward trend in global commodity prices and easing food inflation regionally may ease Malaysia’s food inflation pressure in 2H22.

As for fuel subsidy, the research arm believed the government to maintain current mechanism at least until end of this year.

“With domestic demand firming, we keep our headline CPI forecast at average at 2.8 per cent for 2022.”