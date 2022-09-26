No new leads in search for missing angler in Mukah

BINTULU (Sept 26): The search for missing angler Wong Ik Kong, whose fishing boat sank last Tuesday some 34 nautical miles northwest of Mukah, entered its fifth day today with rescuers covering a total of 69.36 nautical miles.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu director Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the search also covered the coastal areas on Pantai Kampung Penat Mukah, involving a total of 48 personnel.

“No new leads have been found so far in today’s (Sept 26) search,” he said in a statement.

According to him, today’s search was hampered by bad weather and rough sea conditions with waves between 2.5m and 3.5m high.

Rescuers have to date covered a total of 1,042.12 square miles, he added.

The Sept 20 incident saw eight anglers rescued while two more were found dead.

The survivors were Wong Chiang Hie, Lingsan Spawi, Anuar Spawi, Lewis Yung Koh Ing, Chieng Hock Hung, Wang Ting Ping, Chong Fei Foo, and Lee Sie Soon.

The deceased were identified as Sabli Jun and Wong Siaw Tiang.

The ill-fated boat carrying the 11 anglers had left Penakub Mukah Jetty earlier that day before capsizing at about 8.30pm.