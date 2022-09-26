Over 160 players to arrive in Kuching for ITF World Junior Tennis Tour in Oct

KUCHING (Sept 26): The capital of Sarawak has once again been chosen to host the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Tennis Tour J1 and J3 from Oct 4 to 16.

According to Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Dato Patrick Liew, the two international events are among the most prestigious and high-level ITF Junior events.

The J1 ranked event will be known as the 36th Premier Sarawak Cup while the J3 will be the 37th Premier Sarawak Cup .

The ITF World Junior Tennis Tour features over 650 tournaments with players from 140 countries competing across six tournament levels from J1 to J5.

“Over 160 players from 30 countries will be participating in the J1 and J3 events in the circuit to be hosted by SLTA will see participation from 30 countries with more than 160 players coming together with their coaches and parents in both tournaments,” he told reporters today.

Liew also said that many parents and coaches will accompany the players, thus helping to promote Sarawak as a sports tourism destination of choice.

He expressed his appreciation for the state government’s support of sports associations wanting to host international sporting events.

Earlier, Liew led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

Also present was the Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.