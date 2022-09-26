Padawan police chief refutes social media posts on kidnapping of pupil

KUCHING (Sept 26): There is no kidnapping case of a seven-year-old student of a Chinese medium school at Mile 10, as what has been circulating on social media, said Padawan Police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

In a statement, he said news on the kidnapping was baseless because there was no report of the kidnapping in Padawan district.

“Such news that has been circulating on social media is baseless. The Padawan District Police headquarters did not receive any kidnapping report as what has been circulated on social media,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police have detected several posts uploaded on social media sites that a Primary One student of a Chinese medium school at Mile 10 here almost became a kidnap victim.

“In fact, we have contacted the school’s principal and he denied that there was such incident.

“We urge and remind the public and also social media practitioners to get confirmation first before posting baseless statements. If any party issues irresponsible statements such as this without evidence, you can be investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he said.