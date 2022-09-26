Premier: Security, enforcement unit to beef up security over key strategic locations in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 26): The Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) is tasked with working together with other governmental agencies, including Sarawak Forestry Corporation, to safeguard locations of strategic importance.

According to Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, this is on top of the close working relationship between UKPS and other security forces such as the police and the army.

“I have decided that UKPS would support other governmental agencies in locations that are strategically important to us, including at electricity generation dams such as the Bakun and Baleh dams, as well as in the interior areas, on top of it working with the police and the army,” he said at a press conference held after the launch of the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) Sarawak on Dataran Perayaan at Jalan Stadium here today.

It is stated that the establishment of IBET, under the UKPS, is part of the state government’s comprehensive strategy to control the spread of rabies disease among stray dogs in Sarawak.

Abang Johari likened the IBET to the Border Scouts in view of the former comprising personnel who once served in the nation’s security enforcement agencies such as the police and the army, and they had completed the necessary trainings to enhance the efficiency of their operations.

The Premier also said, different from the other enforcement agencies, the IBET personnel would most likely be deployed to their home villages in the interior areas since they would be more familiar with the local communities in terms of helping them carry out their tasks.

Abang Johari said discussions had been held with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak regarding the best approach in mitigating the rabies outbreak previously, which culminated in the setting-up of the IBET.

“The rabies (situation) in the state is currently under control, but we cannot take things for granted because rabies can result in loss of human lives.

“With our huge landmass and over 1,000km border, we need to work with the local communities to stop the spread of rabies.”

Touching on the close working relationship between the Sarawak government and enforcement agencies, Abang Johari said the state had contributed motorcycles to the army to prevent any illegal entry by foreigners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Secondly, we have provided drone equipment to these enforcement agencies.

“We are also cooperating with the relevant authorities in Kalimantan, Indonesia, which can be considered as a G2G (government-to-government) approach.”

On the security over Sarawak’s coastal areas, Abang Johari said three of the Sarawak Coast Guard’s vessels, equipped with the latest technologies, had already been delivered, with another three still in construction.

He stressed that the state government had allocated ‘a significant amount of money’ to address the state’s security and safety needs.