RCSEd honour means recognition for country, MoH, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 26): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has described the conferment of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) International Medal 2021 on him as very meaningful as well as an appreciation to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and country.

In a Facebook post today, he also expressed his thanks to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for extending Their Majesties’ congratulations to him for winning the award.

“Indeed the recognition from the oldest and biggest college of surgeons in the world is very meaningful and also an appreciation for the Health Ministry and the country. Thank God,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham received the award from RCSEd president Professor Michael Griffin at a dinner to welcome its honorary fellow, Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, who is also the royal chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Also in attendance was Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud – Bernama