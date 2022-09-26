Recognise Sarawak’s policies, goals in healthcare, pharmaceutical players called

KUCHING (Sept 26): It is important for the pharmaceutical industry to take the opportunity to understand the Sarawak government’s policies and the aspirations of Sarawakians where healthcare is concerned, says Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In this respect, he points out that as Sarawak aspires to be the largest and most progressive economy in Malaysia by 2030, the healthcare sector would also embark that way.

“When you are poor, you do not have the means or money to care about health, but when you are rich, you have money (to do something) about your health and you would spend more on health.

“Life is not measured by money; that is why we aspire to have the best healthcare even though it is costly,” he said at the official opening ceremony of Zuellig Pharma’s new distribution centre in the Bintawa area here today.

Dr Sim, also the state Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said he was glad to see more and more companies recognising Sarawak not only for its healthcare needs, but also for its aspiration of becoming a key healthcare development area.

“As we move on, we will also start to go beyond traditional healthcare. We will be going for high-end research.

“That is why we are putting up a cancer centre where the (Sarawak) Heart Centre is in Samarahan. With all these facilities coming in place, it is important for the pharmaceutical industry to grab the opportunity to understand Sarawak government’s policies and the aspirations of the Sarawak people,” he added.

According to Dr Sim, within the 6km stretch of road in the area, there are manpower and healthcare services as well as manufacturing facilities in what should become Sarawak’s ‘health metropolis’.

In this regard, he said the pharmaceutical industry must start designing their needs around that area to meet the aspirations of the government and the people.

“Building low-cost housing is important, but we are also planning for these facilities.

“We want the industry to start planning with us, to start thinking of what policies the Sarawak government has and to make full use of them. By 2030, it will be a very different Sarawak,” he said, adding that the Sarawak government would continue to pursue health autonomy as ‘Sarawakians could do a better job’.

Additionally, Dr Sim also congratulated Zuellig Pharma for continuing to invest in Sarawak and for meeting the expectations of Sarawakians.

According to him, it is not just specialised warehouse storage of drugs and vaccines that are very expensive, but also the transportation to the clinics in the rural areas – reiterating that these are ‘the expectations of the people of Sarawak’.

“Healthcare is a basic right of everyone. We cannot say that just because they are in the rural areas, they’d get inferior vaccines.

“I am happy that Zuellig Pharma recognises this and it is in line with its more than 80 years of service as a credible and trusted pharmaceutical business in Malaysia, and in Sarawak,” he added.

Also present at the ceremony were Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Zuellig Pharma in Malaysia and Brunei Market managing director Louis-Georges Lassonery.