RM1.6 mln St Thomas More Catholic Church in Serembu completed

KUCHING (Sept 26): The RM1.6 million St Thomas More Catholic Church at Kampung Kandis Baru in Serembu constituency has been officially declared open on Sunday (Sept 25).

Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Dr Simon Poh came to perform the blessing of the church in a ceremony also attended by Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Transport (Marine and Riverine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Unit of Other Religious Affairs Unit (Unifor) director Richard Lon and the Rector of St Stephen Parish Rev Fr Peter Liston.

In a statement from the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas), the construction of the new church started in 2017 to replace the old church building which has been demolished.

Miro said in his speech that he was grateful to the Sarawak government for assisting in the funding of the construction of the church.

He also said there are several other churches in the constituency which are still under construction and to be completed soon.

“I am very pleased that the development of houses of worship like this church receive assistance in line with the ‘unity in diversity’ tagline,” he said.

Dr Rundi who also spoke commended the efforts by the constituents in Serembu to upgrade their houses of worship and he reminded them that openness and tolerance among Sarawakians have been key to fostering unity in the state.