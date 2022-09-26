Sarawak records 658 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 38

KUCHING (Sept 26): Sarawak reported 658 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 38 of which 17 were Clinical Categories 3, 4 or 5.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in this week’s report, the latest figure marked a slight decrease of 25 cases when compared to the 683 cases recorded in Epid Week 37.

The committee in the report said there were also two Covid-19 fatalities reported in Epid Week 38 with one each reported in Kuching and Sibu.

Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to date now stands at 315,162.

SDMC also gave a breakdown of the cases, pointing out that Kuching and Sibu had reported three-digit cases in the same week with 228 and 119 cases respectively.

“This is followed by Miri with 81 cases, Bintulu (57), Serian (29), Samarahan (18), Sarikei (18), Bau (15), Dalat (12), and Mukah (11),” it said.

There were also 22 districts which had reported single-digit cases namely Sri Aman (9), Lubok Antu (8), Betong (6), Daro (6), Julau (6), Asajaya (5), Pakan (4), Saratok (4), Kanowit (4), Subis (4), Simunjan (2), Lundu (2), and one each in Limbang, Meradong, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Matu, Kabong, Marudi, Beluru, Song, and Belaga.