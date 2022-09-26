Search for missing hunter in Simunjan called off with no new leads

KUCHING (Sept 26): The search for the missing 50-year-old man near Kampung Kesindu in Simunjan has been called off for today with no new leads.

According to a statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, four firefighters from the Simunjan station were mobilised to Kampung Kesindu to carry out the search and rescue (SAR) operation to find Yap Sio Pheng from Kampung Sebangkoi Jaya, who was believed to have been out hunting with a friend before being reported missing.

“The SAR team led by Simunjan station chief Mohamad Rais Abdul Rashid were sent to the location at around 9am, and the operation was carried out in the forest within a radius of 2km from the place where the victim was last seen.

“However, the operation was adjourned at 1.36pm today on instructions from the police, and will continue tomorrow,” said the statement.

Yap was believed to have gone hunting with a friend near Kampung Kesindu last night.

According to the friend, Yap was said to be wearing a white shirt when they went hunting.

“Both the victim and his friend were on their way back from hunting early in the morning, and on the way back, the friend said the victim, who was walking behind him, had stopped for a moment to tie his shoelaces.

“However, the friend who looked back to check on the victim, did not see him. He called out and searched for the victim but there was no response,” he said.

Other agencies involved in the SAR apart from Bomba and the villagers are the police and the Asajaya district Civil Defence Force.