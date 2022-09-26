Siburan youth ordered to undergo community service for possessing kerambit in public area

KUCHING (Sept 26): A 20-year-old youth has been ordered to undergo 200 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to for possessing a kerambit (curved knife) in a public area in June this year.

Sessions Court Judge Jason Juga set the punishment against the accused from Kampung Tanah Puteh in Siburan after examining a social report that was submitted by the Social Welfare Department.

The accused was ordered to perform 200 hours in aggregate of community service under Section 293(1)(e)(i) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He was charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused committed the offence at a school compound in Siburan here at around 12.20pm on June 22, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused, who was riding his motorcycle, had approached a 15-year-old student who was waiting for his father to fetch him.

When the student’s father arrived, the accused attempted to wield the kerambit towards the student’s father.

However, the student’s father, who was aware of the accused’s act, reacted by throwing a bottle towards the accused which made him surprised and tried to escape.

The student and his father then tried to detain the accused but he managed to flee.

A police report was lodged and the accused was subsequently arrested at around 2.40pm on the same day.

The investigation of the case revealed that description of the accused in the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) and the identification of the case item by the student and his father were positive.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.