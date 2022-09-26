Soon Koh: Two-term tenure too short if leader is capable

KUCHING (Sept 26): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh says he disagrees with calls for Sarawak to emulate Sabah by limiting the tenure of the post of Premier to two terms.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman reasoned that a “brilliant” leader should be allowed to continue serving in order for the state or nation to see further progress.

“Tenure of office for the Premier need not be limited to two terms. For a Premier with low and poor leadership qualities, even one term is too long.

“On the other hand, for a good and capable leader who has the people at heart, a tenure of two terms is too short,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Wong was commenting on remarks by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor that the Sabah Cabinet had in principle approved the proposal to limit the tenure of the chief minister to two terms.

Speaking at a Gabungan Rakyat Sabah roadshow in Beluran on Saturday, Hajiji said the proposal would be brought to the next Sabah State Legislative Assembly meeting, if the people and all august House members agree to amend the State Constitution related to the matter.

Wong said even in China, a long tradition of two-term limit in office for top leaders will soon be amended to allow President Xi Jinping to continue serving to ensure continuity and stability.

“In conclusion, for a poor, non-performing leader, even one term is too long. For a good, brilliant leader, two terms or more are never enough,” he added.