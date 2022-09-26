STPM top scorer to take up UM offer to pursue Physics

SIBU (Sept 26): Bryan Lim Kien Seng, the top Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2021 scorer in Sarawak, has received an offer from Universiti Malaya (UM) to pursue a degree in Physics.

According to Lim, he learned of his acceptance after checking his application online yesterday.

“I will accept the offer. The programme is for eight semesters or four years, and I will be going to UM in about two weeks’ time,” he told The Borneo Post when asked on the status of his application to pursue tertiary education.

At the same time, Lim said he is also trying to apply for next year’s intake in UK universities such as Cambridge University, Imperial College London, and University College London, among others.

The 20-year-old SMK Sacred Heart student obtained A in General Studies, Accounting, Additional Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

In a recent interview with The Borneo Post, Lim had expressed his desire to pursue study in physics up to PhD level.

When the STPM results were announced last month, Lim was in Limbang to receive recognition from Sarawak Education Department for his excellent results.