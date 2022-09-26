Students urged to eye placements in Yayasan Sarawak international schools

SIBU (Sept 26): Every Sarawak student, especially the Bumiputera, should aim to be enrolled in Yayasan Sarawak’s international schools which set a high academic standard and only accept high achievers.

This was the challenge issued by Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee to motivate students to excel in their studies.

“I went to Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School Petra Jaya with the Premier last week and I saw a lot of sophisticated facilities available in the school.

“I have also asked SK Abang Ali headmaster Hamdi Nadji to bring all headmasters, parent-teacher association chairmen and at least five students from each school in Nangka constituency to visit the school.

“They can see personally the facilities there and I believe it will motivate the students to study hard to get their place in the school.

“Do not worry because Sibu also will have its own international school in the near future as the state government has agreed to build five such schools in Sarawak,” he said when officiating the launch of ‘Read English Programme’ at Rumah Dindang Emban, Mile 18, Jalan Sibu/Bintulu here yesterday.

Dr Annuar assured that the international schools were a sign of the state government’s commitment to education.

“I know the fruits of your labour may not be seen today or in the next one or two years but I can assure you that the fruits that I try to produce now will be there in the next five to 10 years.

“It is for all of us to see, experience and of course for all of you to reap the benefit from,” he said.

The programme saw a total of 1,000 English books donated by Yayasan Farley for distribution to 22 longhouses in Nangka constituency.

Each longhouse will get about 50 books for a period of time and, thereafter, rotated among the longhouses involved.

“I also promised the participating longhouses that I will get 1,000 new books every year for the programme. For that, we will launch another programme where we will place a big box at Farley Supermarket for the members of the public to donate their books.

“Just imagine if the children can read 1,000 English books every year. For the next five years, they will be able to read 5,000 books.

“With that tremendous amount of books, I am sure Nangka will have the best longhouses in the state because a lot of us will be able to read and speak English in longhouses,” he remarked.

The programme was part of the efforts to improve English proficiency among students to enable them to excel in their studies and have a bright future.

Dr Annuar later thanked all the longhouse chiefs in Nangka constituency for supporting the programme.

Among those present were Yayasan Farley president Eijing Lau, Penghulu Eddy Jemat Jelian and Tuai Rumah Dindang.