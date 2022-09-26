Three Sabah Pan Borneo Highway packages to be completed by year end

PAPAR (Sept 26): Three out of 35 packages of Phase One of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) project are expected to be fully completed by the end of this year, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said two of the packages are Package 27 that involves an 8.1 kilometre (km)-long road from Kampung Lot M to Batu 32 Sandakan and Package 21 which is the 7km Lahad Datu Bypass.

“The other package, which will be completed soon, is Package 5 involving a 11.39 km road from Papar to Penampang, this road is 99.1 per cent complete and has started to be opened to the public.

“There are only minor works that have not been completed such as the installation of road signs,” he told reporters after checking on the progress of Package 5 here on Monday.

Phase One involves 706 km from Sindumin to Kota Kinabalu, then onwards to Kudat as well as Tawau to Batu 32 Sandakan to Ranau.

Commenting further, Arthur said the implementation of several other Sabah LPB packages is going smoothly and will be able to be completed according to schedule.

Meanwhile, on the delay in the implementation of some Sabah LPB projects, he said there were several factors that caused the problem with the main one being the spread of Covid-19.

“We all know that the country has been dealing with the contagion which has caused many things to be delayed, including the Sabah LPB.

“However, it is not a problem because what is important is the implementation of the Sabah LPB according to the scope of work that has been set for the safety and comfort of the public,” he said.-Bernama