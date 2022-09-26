Two containers containing clamp, fibre totally destroyed by fire in Bintulu

BINTULU (Sept 26): Two containers containing clamp and fibre at Kidurong Industrial Area at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong were totally destroyed in a fire last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement, said ten firefighters from Bintulu fire station were despatched to the scene after being notified of the incident at 8.18pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that two 20X6 square feet containers were totally destroyed.

“Firefighters then proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to prevent the fire from spreading,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to put the fire under control before fully extinguishing it minutes later.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.