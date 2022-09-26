Two fined RM2,000 each for retaining stolen laptop in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 26): A local man and an Indonesian man were fined RM2,000 in default three months’ jail each by the Magistrates’ Court here today after they pleaded guilty to retaining a stolen laptop belonging to a 48-year-old woman this year.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali who convicted Criston Nyalang Honney, 28 and Deli Septian Amanda, 29, also ordered Deli to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department after he has paid the fine or underwent the jail sentence.

Both of them were charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code, reader together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for a jail term which may extend to five years or with fine or both, upon conviction.

Criston and Deli had retained a stolen laptop in a room of a building at Taman Sri Makmur in Jalan Matang here around 4.30pm on Aug 17, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, a woman who reached her house at Jalan Samariang Aman in Petra Jaya, discovered that her house was in a messy condition.

During inspection, she found out that the grille door at the back of her house had been pried open.

She also discovered that two gold bracelets, necklaces and a land grant that were kept in a safe, 80 watches, a laptop, five hampers containing luxury bags and a mobile phone had been stolen.

Following that, she also lodged a police report.

The investigation of the case led to both accused being arrested on Aug 17 this year and they also handed over the stolen laptop to the police.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Criston and Deli were unrepresented by a legal counsel.