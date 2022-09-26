UCSF, UTP to develop human capital for Sabah’s O&G sector

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 26): Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun has proposed for Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) to set up a branch in Sabah that will be able to speed up the move to create more graduates in the oil and gas (O&G) sector.

Masidi said this when representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor at the launching of the Sabah-Petronas Human Capital Development Agenda (HCDA) where he said that the State is more than ready to discuss with Petronas over the matter.

The minister also said that he hoped to see Yayasan Sabah take up the task of creating a proposal to be forwarded to the national oil company.

He requested Yayasan Sabah to look into the possibility of using the UCSF campus in Sembulan as a proposed site since facilities may already be available there.

“The proposed setting up of a UTP branch in Sabah is to speed up the move to create more graduates in the oil and gas (O&G) sector here,” he said.

He also requested the COO of ICSB, Douglas Joinol, to liaise with the Senior Vice President, Project Delivery and Technology of Petronas, Haji Bacho Pilong, who is also the chairman of UTP, to initiate the process and to start the ball rolling.

Haji Bacho had referred Douglas to the Vice Chancellor of UTP, Professor Dr Mohamed Ibrahim.

Following this, both parties had a ‘kick-off meeting’ to discuss and explore the possibility on how best Yayasan Sabah through UCSF and UTP could collaborate to facilitate UTP’s presence in Sabah.

All parties affirmed that there is a need for Sabah to create more graduates in the oil and gas sector in Sabah.

The meeting also supported the proposal by the Sabah State Government for UTP to have a presence in Sabah, and to collaborate with YS through UCSF to expedite the creation of more graduates who can support the expansion of oil and gas sector in Sabah.

UCSF chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Yaakub Hj Johari disclosed a detail proposal would be prepared by UCSF and Yayasan Sabah for UTP’s deliberation.

This proposal will provide a broad roadmap and options to facilitate UTP’s presence in Sabah. It would then be extended for further discussion between the Sabah State Government and Petronas.

Earlier, Yayasan Sabah held a discussion with UTP to explore collaboration relating to the PENJANA Training, STEM and Inclusive Social Innovation. UCSF has also started to discuss on areas for collaboration months ago.

The Vice Chancellor of UCSF expressed that he would work with the Vice Chancellor of UTP to expedite the academic and training collaboration activities to the best interest of Sabah.