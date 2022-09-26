Uggah: 29 Sarawak frontliners die in line of duty during Covid-19 pandemic

KUCHING (Sept 26): A total of 29 frontline workers in the state have died in the line of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic, revealed Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said despite risking their lives to ensure that others are safe, all frontliners have continued to serve with excellence.

“Sadly, according to our record, 29 of our frontliners perished in the line of duty.

“The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would like to offer our deepest condolences to their families,” he said at the state-level Covid-19 Frontliners Appreciation Night which was graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here tonight.

The SDMC chairman pointed out that the state was fortunate to have very dedicated and proactive frontliners who displayed professionalism and courage at all times.

“It is their willingness to make immense sacrifices and dedicate their time and effort that is exceptional.

“There are many personal stories from frontliners that show their commitments, dedication and resilience in the midst of fear and uncertainty. It is because of your contribution we are able to regain some sense of normalcy,” he said.

Uggah said Sarawak managed to emerge from the pandemic “undefeated, unbowed with our heads held high” was also due to the state’s compassionate, wise, brave, dedicated and firm commander-in-chief Abang Johari as well as SDMC, a well-established structure with vast experiences in managing crisis.

He noted that in addition to forming three main committees (SDMC, Food Distribution Committee and Border Security Committee) to manage the impact of Covid-19 in Sarawak as well as providing financial support to the Covid-19 operation, Abang Johari had played a pivotal role in ensuring that Sarawak was given timely and sufficient supplies of vaccines.

“As a result, Sarawak has been recognised as the top state in implementing the vaccination programme,” he said.

He said as of Sept 20, a total of 86 per cent of the total population, which amounted to 2,428,289 Sarawakians have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

“Sarawak has also administered the first booster dose to 90 per cent of the eligible population or 1,652,142 people while a total of 41,551 persons or 8.3 per cent out of the eligible population have received the second booster dose,” he added.

He also touched on Covid-19 cases where as of Sept 20, over 4.8 million positive cases have been recorded in the country.

“In Sarawak, the number of positive cases is 314,746.

“Out of 36,324 deaths in Malaysia, Sarawak only witnessed 1,763 deaths,” he said.

Uggah said technology also played an important role in helping the state manage the Covid-19 crisis.

“The policy of digital economy by our Premier was really very handy then and through the use of modern internet technology, this has enhanced and strengthened Sarawak’s ability to fight the pandemic.

“It has allowed us to come up with beneficial applications such as e-Health and other apps to monitor and track visitor arrivals at all entry points,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, and State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.