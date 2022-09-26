UMS, DGeG to enhance sustainability development in geoscience

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 26): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Digital Geoscience Global Sdn Bhd (DGeG), a geoscience services provider, have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to expand their collaboration recently.

Under the letter of intent, both parties aim to jointly harness each other’s strengths and experiences to enhance the growth of several academic and research activities.

The LoI was signed by the Dean of Faculty of Science and Natural Resources UMS, Professor Dr Jualang @ Azlan Abdullah Gansau and the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Geoscience Global Sdn Bhd, Siti Sarah Ab Rahman while co-witnessed by Aidah Noordin, Deputy Senior Registrar of UMS and Noor Nazira Nazari, the Chief Operation Officer of Digital Geoscience Global Sdn Bhd, who joined in carrying out the LoI signing procedures in an event held in Intercontinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Siti Sarah who is also a proud alumna of UMS co-founded DGeG with her partners in 2021 to enhance and upscale the quality of geological tasks. With the motto of “Digitalisation of Earth towards Sustainability”, DGEG offers robust solutions by using the most innovative integrated digital geology approach aligned with Industrial Revolution 4.0 and Sustainability Developments Goals (SDGs) adopted by United Nations (UN).

This collaboration was initiated through an initiative by DGeG and UMS to form a consortium to study the potential of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in Malaysia with other well-established universities and companies. Through the Letter of Intent, FSSA also seeks to partner with DGeG to promote interventions that expand academic and research quality collaboratively. Specifically, both parties have unitedly agreed to manage activities, such as sharing expertise through teaching, research and publication activities, student internship, staff attachment, professional training, consultation, and any collaboration that benefits both parties for further networking and development.

“The collaboration between UMS and DGeG is a good step especially when we now encourage the involvement of industries in academics. With the sharing expertise and latest technology between industries and universities, we are hoping to empower research and development in geoscience field, especially related to energy resources. The planned research of carbonate and clastic rocks in Sabah could be a good start for further networking which serves particularly in sedimentology and seismic modelling through digital geoscience,” said Jualang.

“In DGeG, we believe that collaboration between university and industry is important, not only to achieve the fourth SDG which is to enhance quality in education but also to achieve a few other SDGs such as to promote clean energy, sustainability development in cities and human as well as to reduce climate change impacts. Hence, we aim to expand collaborations with industries and universities to enhance sustainability in geoscience and align with the 17th SDG which is to revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development by 2030” said Siti Sarah.

Appointed as chairman of Women in Geology 2023 by the Institute of Geology Malaysia (IGM) recently, she also addressed that there is no gender bias when we speak about the quality and there are many women in geoscience that have been awarded and recognized internationally.