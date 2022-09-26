Woman jailed seven months for theft in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 26): A 31-year-old woman was sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after pleading guilty to stealing a gold necklace and ring, a mobile phone and cash belonging to a 55-year-old man last year.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Zalbia Sulai and ordered the sentence against Zalbia to take effect from today.

Zalbia and another woman who is still at large committed the offence by stealing a gold necklace and ring, a mobile phone and cash belonging to a 55-year-old man around 11am in a hotel room at Jalan Ban Hock here on Jan 2, 2021.

She was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for a jail term which may extend to ten years or with a fine, and for a subsequent offence, shall be punished with imprisonment, and also liable to fine or whipping, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the 55-year-old complainant had met Zalbia in a hotel room.

Zalbia told him to take a shower but he refused. Another woman suddenly came into the room and both women proceeded to pull off the gold necklace from the complainant’s neck and took the ring off his finger.

They also took the complainant’s mobile phone and cash amounting to RM41 before escaping from the hotel.

Following the incident, the complainant lodged a police report and Zalbia was arrested on Jan 10, last year

Based on the investigation of the case, the complainant was able to recognise Zalbia’s face through the closed circuit television camera (CCTV) recording.

The prosecution was conducted by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while Zalbia was unrepresented by a counsel.