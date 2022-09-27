164 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): Sabah recorded 164 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with 8.52 per cent positivity rate.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state capital took the top spot with 41 new cases.

“Five districts recorded double-digit numbers namely Kota Kinabalu with 41 cases, Tawau 28, Sandakan 12, Tuaran 12 and Penampang 11.

“The test samples totaling 2,194 or almost 55 per cent more than Monday’s were the determining factor for the increase in new infections.

“The number of new infections is 164 cases, 39 cases higher than yesterday’s total. “However, the positivity rate dropped to 8.52 per cent compared to 9.65 per cent on the previous day,” he said.

A total of 161 of the 164 new cases are in Categories 1 and 2, two cases in Category 3 and one in Category 5.

Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Telupid and Tongod recorded zero infection.