Adversity never an obstacle for UiTM Sarawak’s top graduate to excel

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 27): All the trials and hardship experienced by Wellyes Cheluday, including an incident that could have claimed his life, never deterred his spirit to complete his studies in Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) here.

The 23-year-old Diploma in Business Management student could still recall his traumatic experience in June 2020, during his return to his home village Kampung Oya from Sibu.

At the time, he was in Semester 5 of his programme.

“Since the MCO (Movement Control Order) ended in Sibu at that time, I decided to return to my village as there was a gathering there with my family.

“On my way there, the longboat capsized. All my belongings, including my university assignments, were swept away with the river’s strong currents – I was forced to start (my assignments) again from scratch.

“I felt lost at first, but I was determined to complete my studies,” he told reporters when met after the 94th convocation ceremony at UiTM Sarawak’s Samarahan Campus here yesterday.

The eldest of his siblings, Wellyes said he had no plans to further his studies despite having received offers.

“I need to provide for my family.

“I’m currently waiting for the result of an interview for the position of an assistant administrative officer in the state government,” said the graduate, who received the Vice-Chancellor’s Award for his academic achievement of CGPA 3.80.

Another award recipient was Diploma in Banking graduate Nur Nashwa Abdul Khalek from Miri.

For her, the key to achieving high CGPA every semester was to constantly do homework on past examination papers, on top of constantly asking her lecturers about the topics that she did not understand.

She also encouraged more youths to study banking in view of the vast job opportunities in that sector.

“I hope that I can further my studies to the degree level,” she said.

In the convocation yesterday, a total of 998 graduates from UiTM Sarawak Samarahan Campus received their scrolls, which were presented by UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Roziah Mohd Janor.

When met earlier, UiTM Sarawak rector Prof Datuk Dr Jamil Hamali said the first session of the ceremony in the morning had gone well.

“I can see the students’ parents shedding tears of happiness, seeing their sons and daughters graduate,” he said.