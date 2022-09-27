Anwar: Parliament must discuss rising inflation, crashing ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 27): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged the prime minister to ensure Parliament would discuss the country’s cost of living crisis and currency depreciation in its meeting next week.

In a letter addressed to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Anwar said the government could alternatively make way for him to table a motion to initiate the discussions.

Anwar said both matters required urgent attention and should be given priority at the next parliamentary meeting.

“I have suggested either the government submit a special motion related to this issue or allow me as the Opposition leader to bring it forward,” he said on Facebook.

The ringgit closed at 4.61 against the US dollar today, its fourth consecutive day of decline.

Malaysia’s inflation rate for the year rose to 4.7 per cent year-on-year as of August, driven up by food and beverage prices that have gone up by 7.2 per cent on average in the year to date. – Malay Mail