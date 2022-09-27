Assistant registrar freed from making fake IC charge

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 27): The Sessions Court here on Tuesday freed an assistant registrar from a charge of making a fake identity card for a man.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat acquitted and discharged Safiah Alijang, 55, without calling for her defence on a charge of making the fake Malaysian identity card for Muhamad Daniel Hafiez Alif @ Jali bearing the numbers 991207-12-5135.

The alleged offence took place at the National Registration Department in Pitas on May 22, 2013.

In his reserved ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Safiah.

The alleged offence was under Section 463/465 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution had produced 18 witnesses to testify against the accused who was represented by counsel Azhier Farhan Arisin.

The trial of the case had commenced on June 15, 2020.

In another Sessions Court, an estate worker claimed trial to a charge of raping a seven-year-old girl four years ago.

The 51-year-old accused, who appeared before judge Elsie Primus, was charged under Section 376 (2) (e) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The accused, who is believed to be the caretaker of the minor, had allegedly committed the rape at an estate in Kota Marudu between 9am to 6pm in 2018.

The court fixed October 27 for pre-trial case management and in the meantime, the accused will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.