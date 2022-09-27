Bintulu Hospital seeks deceased’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Sept 27): Bintulu Hospital is looking for the family members of a deceased male patient named Muhammad Farouq Tan Abdullah.

In a statement, the hospital said the deceased was of of Chinese descent from Penang and his last address was No. 50 Lot 3681 Medan Jaya Commercial Centre, Jalan Tun Hussien Onn in Bintulu.

He passed away on Sept 20 after being sent to the hospital on May 30 and was admitted into the Orthopedic Ward.

The police have tried to look for the next-of-kin of the deceased but have been unsuccessful so far.

Those with information on Muhammad Farouq are urged to immediately contact the hospital Medical Social Work Department at 086-859000 extension 2020 during office hours (Mondays to Fridays) or the hospital’s Mortuary Unit at 086-859000 extension 4401.