BKSS 8.0: Aid disbursement for 345 eligible Miri hawkers, petty traders now on

MIRI (Sept 27): Hawkers and petty traders who are eligible to receive the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 8.0 can now head over to Miri City Council (MCC) during working days between 8.30am and 4.30pm to receive the payment.

MCC in a statement said a total of 345 hawkers and petty traders in Miri Division are eligible to receive the payment.

“Eligible recipients are reminded to bring along their identification card for verification purposes.

“The operation hours of the Treasury division at MCC are from 8.30am to noon; and 2.30pm to 4.30pm,” said the council.

The release of BKSS payment will be conducted in phases.

Contact MCC’s Treasury division on 085-442420 or Public Health section on 085-442451 for more information.

All BKSS 8.0 payout will be made in cash.