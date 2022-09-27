Budget 2023: More funds needed for S’wak’s rural devt, says Navy veteran

SIBU (Sept 27): The national Budget 2023 allocation for Sarawak needs to be increased to fund rural development including infrastructure and amenities.

Former Malaysian Navy Veterans Association Sarawak (PVTLDMS) president Mohd Safree Mohd said the Budget needs to focus on development and the people’s welfare.

“The annual allocation to Sarawak needs to be increased to develop rural areas in the form of road infrastructure, clean water, repairing dilapidated schools and widening of internet access for schools,” he told The Borneo Post when relaying his wish for Budget 2023.

He also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the federal government for announcing several measures to improve the wellbeing of civil servants.

“In line with the theme of Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersatu, it is hoped that the 2023 Budget will be more towards economic wellbeing and welfare of the people.”

As for Councillor Jimmy De Rozario, he too hopes the state will see an increase in allocation come the tabling of Budget 2023 on Oct 7.

“This is so that Sarawak could spend more for Sarawakians especially in terms of education, healthcare, welfare and infrastructure,” he said.