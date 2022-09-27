Cops nab van driver for transporting illicit cigs, booze in Miri

MIRI (Sept 27): The Marine Police Region 5 have arrested a van driver and seized contraband liquor and white cigarettes worth RM32,256.66 in Pujut Padang Kerbau here in an operation on Monday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police also seized the van worth RM12,000.

“Acting on the information received, five personnel from the Region 5 Marine Police intelligence unit who were conducting ‘Op Kontraban’ stopped a van at around 12.30pm and later found in it four boxes containing a total of 2,880 sticks of cigarettes, and 408 cans and 240 bottles of alcoholic beverages of various labels without Customs tax.

“The total value of the seizure is estimated to be worth RM44,256.66,” he said in a statement.

Alexson added that all seized items and the 24-year-old suspect were handed over to Miri district police headquarter’s Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) investigating officer for further action and investigation under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.