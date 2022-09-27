KUCHING (Sept 27): A proposal to increase the number of medical social work officers in the country and Sarawak will be submitted for consideration as part of the drafting for the Health White Paper, said Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Aaron said he will raise the issue on the shortage of medical social work officers to the Health Ministry, with the country experiencing a shortage of 325 officers nationwide and 30 in Sarawak.

“The ministry is concerned about the need to increase the number of medical social work officers in hospitals, health institutions and clinics.”

“It is undeniable that the existing number of officers at 280 across the country is insufficient to handle all the patients facing psycho-social issues, with such cases increasing every year,” said Aaron.

He said this in his officiating speech at the three-day 25th Malaysia Medical Social Work Officers Conference at a local hotel here today.

Presently, there are 33 medical social work officers in Sarawak.

Touching on the virtual consultations between medical social work officers and their patients, Aaron said the initiative was still at the planning stage but it would benefit greatly to patients who reside in the interior and face difficulties in travelling to hospital in urban areas.

Aaron, who is Kanowit MP, said the theme of this year’s conference – ‘Kerja Social: Kerbersamaan Menuju Kegemilangan’ – was appropriate as the medical social workers community strive to provide the best services in looking after the welfare of their patients.

He said the officers had played a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic by providing emotional and social support to the patients and their families, particularly those from the lower income group.

Moreover, Aaron said the Health Ministry is now shifting from ‘sick care’ to ‘health care’ with the drafting of the Health White Paper to keep up with the latest social development, and he hoped the services of medical social work officers will be in line with that of the ministry.

“In a multidisciplinary approach, the process of treatment, recovery and prevention for patients is conducted together with other professions but it will not be complete without the involvement of medical social work officers.”

Aaron further added that the services of medical social works has been incorporated into the National Health Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

Citing an example, he said it is the ministry’s desire for governmental agencies, non-governmental organisations and the private sector to work together in assisting stroke patients via intervention measures conducted by medical social work officers, as well as setting up a ‘Stroke Fund’ to support them financially.

Nonetheless, Aaron applauded the officers who continued to enhance their skills and knowledge by further pursuing their studies, including 73 of them who had completed a degree course and another four for completing a doctorate course.

Also taking place during the ceremony today was a presentation of a mock cheque worth RM220,180 to provide financial assistance to patients in hospitals state-wide.

Among those in attendance were the ministry’s Medical Social Work Officers Profession chief Abd Halim Jamil, Malaysia Social Development Officers (Medical) Association president Harolhanam Mohamed Wahid, organising chairman Hamzah Bolhan and directors of hospitals.