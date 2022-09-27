Empowering parents of kids with special needs

This is the second article of a three-part series on NECIC Conference 2022, which discusses matters pertaining to PWDs especially children with special needs, their families and those around them

THE National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC) is a coalition of parents, practitioners and professionals from government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the advocacy of calling policy-makers to recognise early childhood intervention as a right.

The council is out to help enhance the learning and development of children with special needs as well as the support for families, and also to ensure inclusivity at all levels.

Moreover, it also focuses on having parents and families take greater lead and involvement in advocacy and service development.

NECIC recently held its eighth conference themed ‘Empower, Equip, Expand’ in Miri, where professionals shared notes on the subject of inclusivity and parent advocates spoke about their experiences taking care of children with disability.

Parental roles: Stress, and the tools to deal with it

Dr Shyielathy Arumugam, a special education teacher with 15 years of experience working in various national schools in the country, highlighted the importance of empowering parents of children with special needs, and helping them identify the stress that they could be experiencing.

She described such empowerment as ‘a process by which individuals could gain mastery and control, and act over their lives, towards having a better understanding about the environment they are in’.

“Empowering parents is not limited to subjects like teaching tips on intervention or child-raising, but it is also about helping parents build resilience so that they could deal with their situations in a better state of mental health.

“Like physical health, mental health needs attention too. The strengthening of mental health can bring people to do as much as they possibly can,” said the parent advocate in her plenary session for NECIC 2022 Conference.

She regarded resilience as ‘the psychological strength that people have in the ability to cope with stress, hardship, or difficult moments in their lives’.

“To be clear, psychological strength is also about the ability to call for, in times of need, that extra help – one that would help carry them through.

“It (psychological strength) is also the ability to utilise their skills in coping and recovery.”

In relation to this, Dr Shyielathy acknowledged that raising children was already stressful – even more so in raising children with special needs. The expectations from society and individuals, she added, could amplify the level of stress faced by the parents.

“The internal stress can accumulate in oneself, without even realising it; external stress is largely about having to deal with school, coping with the children’s behaviours, receiving the diagnosis of their disabled/special needs children; listening to opinions from neighbours and relatives.

“It is crucial for the mother and the father working with each other as well as with other family members in sharing the load and responsibility,” said Dr Shyielathy.

Nevertheless, she also admitted that encouraging a positive mindset had always been ‘easier said than done’.

‘Having the tools’

In this regard, she also stressed that it would be ‘very inconsiderate’ to encourage parents to generate a positive mindset without giving them ‘the tools’ to do so.

“I’d suggest the parents to focus on themselves through these tools, before taking in any perception or opinion from others.

“The tools can be effectively used as a coping mechanism and can improve the parents’ mental health. They (tools) can help them see that although there are some things that they couldn’t control, they are able to change themselves for better.”

One of the ‘tools’ is making a list of ‘limiting beliefs’ and ‘empowering beliefs’.

“This can help parents see the possible results by changing how they use empowering words, rather than those that are limiting the situation.

“Empowering words help parents recognise their efforts, and every small progress that their children have made. This keeps them and the children motivated,” said Dr Shyielathy.

The second tool is by writing a ‘gratitude journal’, which can be done by recording daily positive development and growth of the children, either on a hardcopy book or on any digital platform such as a blog or a social media account.

“By recording these positive developments, you are able to focus on positivity and put aside the negative mindset. It would really help parents to see the achievements and progress (of their children), no matter how small they may be,” said Dr Shyielathy.

In relation to this, she advised parents to avoid the ‘fix-my-child’ mindset.

Nevertheless, she also stressed about the importance of seeking professional services early.

“The earlier intervention is sought, the better so that the child can get all the help needed.

“Parents should focus on getting help first before trying other options, rather than ‘shopping’ for all alternatives at once as this will overwhelm the children as well as the household finances.

“It is also important that the parents pay attention to their own mental health because they are the pillar of support for their children,” said Dr Shyielathy, who has written over 16 research articles and published picture-books suitable for children with special needs.

‘Building a tribe’

In dealing with children with special needs, doing it alone could push the parents into constant physical and emotional fatigue, as well as feeling isolated.

In this regard, consultant clinical psychologist Dr Diana Wee said parents of disabled children should not be dealing with all these alone as oftentimes, they could get help from the right people.

“They can build ‘their own tribe’, which can achieve a greater impact through shared efforts,” she said, using the term ‘tribe’ to symbolise a group of people, small or large, with each member connected with one another, as well as having similar values, interests and circumstances.

“A tribe unites people and by working as a team, a tribe is able to make amazing things happen.

“But the key to having good tribe is by having committed people who share a similar purpose and able to communicate, collaborate and establish partnerships,” she said in her presentation, adding that the ‘tribe concept’ could apply to parents as well as professionals like doctors, childcare services, caregivers and educators.

However, she also addressed the question: ‘What they should do, and how, to establish a tribe that could generate the desired impact’.

“The key lies with the framework of choices that include choosing who to work with (for professionals and educators); choosing who can help the children effectively (for parents); ensuring that these collaborations are child-centred, focusing on the children’s needs and supporting the families; sharing similar or positive culture and values; being able to communicate effectively; and being able to collaborate efficiently.

“Choosing the right tribe is essential in helping the children, especially during their formative years, as well as helping the parents to address the unnecessary issues that, otherwise, could be resolved.

“It is always crucial to have clear goals and direction because it would help parents understand and give priority to their children, adjusting to the needs of the children and able to have any decision made together with the support of the family and the team that would be beneficial to the children.”

Dr Wee said another important aspect of having a good team was that working with people with the same minds and interests could nurture and generate positive values such as showing kindness towards one another, equity, trust, respect, being supportive of one another, as well as being open to different expectations and knowing how to manage them.

She also described communication as being similar to ‘a glue’ – a substance that could hold everyone in the team together.

“To have good and effective collaborations and partnerships, the ‘tribe’ needs to properly recognise the importance and the unique contributions of each stakeholder.

“Having a tribe is more powerful than going solo, because with a tribe, you can solve problems together and get results consistently.

“On the psychological level, it helps in many ways – more than facing the problems alone,” said Dr Wee.

Becoming the support

Yap Sook Yee was never a fan of roller-coasters.

However, her life was ‘thrown’ into one after her younger son, Branden, was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) – a rare genetic disease that affects the nerves and muscles, and over time, the muscles would become weak and the condition would progressively become worse.

This was about 11 years ago, when her son was one year old.

“After the diagnosis, the doctors told us that there was no known cure or treatment, and that my son might not live for long,” the co-founder of Frienden Arts and Persatuan We Care Journey shared her story with the NECIC 2022 Conference participants.

She said at that time, ‘hope seemed thin’ as she and her husband, Edmund Lim, could neither find any help nor support group to help them deal with such thing.

“Taking care of a child with SMA requires 24 hours; it can be physically and mentally exhausting, full of ups and downs – hence, the roller-coaster analogy,” she said.

It was at some point later on when Yap and Lim decided to become ‘the support’ instead, reaching out to others facing similar situations.

Both quit their corporate jobs to become full-time caregivers and SMA activists, which led to the establishment of Persatuan We Care Journey in 2016.

The NGO is dedicated to providing patients and families the information about and the resources for treating SMA.

Through the association, they provide support to parents through programmes and also access to items like SMA care packs; educate them on ways to deal with SMA rehabilitation, nutritional care, medications and other related matters.

The couple often write and share many stories about the advocacy of SMA, many of which have been published on the local newspapers as well as on online portals.

Their son, who is doing relatively well today, is among the stories that highlight the positive outcomes of their efforts.

In telling the story, they shared with the participants their article published on CodeBlue – the editorially-independent programme of the Galen Centre for health and Social Policy, a public policy research and advocacy organisation based in Kuala Lumpur.

“With a lot of lobbying by ourselves and other SMA activists, and the help of the Ministry of Health and doctors, both Novartis and Roche (major pharmaceutical companies) have provided a small number of Malaysia SMA children with their treatments for free through their respective compassionate use programmes since 2020.

“Branden is one of the fortunate recipients.

“However, such compassionate access is very limited in number and of limited duration.

“Indeed, the Roche programme is no longer accepting new patients, while the acceptance into the Novartis programme is by chance from a global pool of SMA patients (in other words, you have to be very, very lucky and ‘strike the lottery’, so to speak, to get in).

“The fact is that the vast majority of SMA patients in Malaysia still have no access to these treatments and their health continues to progressively deteriorate.

“And unfortunately, the same fate probably awaits the estimated 50 SMA babies who are born every year in Malaysia,” said the couple in the CodeBlue article.

As an association, Yap said We Care Journey would continue its mission and vision of educating people and empowering those with SMA, as well as raising awareness of SMA and other rare diseases among the members of the public through inclusive events, social media and other channels.

“Through We Care Journey, we and other SMA activists who feel that the government has not done enough in terms of giving allocations to help the SMA community in the country, call upon the government to give attention to SMA and propose for more creative and sustainable funding mechanisms to help the community in the long term,” she said.

* The final article of the series will be about abuse of children and youths with special needs, of which many cases have gone unreported. Watch out for it tomorrow.