Family of six made homeless after fire destroys house in Saratok

SARATOK (Sept 27): A family of six was left homeless after the house they lived in at Kampung Baru Darat Kabong here was razed to the ground in a fire this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said it received a distress call at 11.36am of the incident, and a team of 11 firemen from the Saratok station were mobilised to the scene.

“When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire had razed the 30 by 60 square feet house to the ground,” said the statement.

It said the six family members, consisting of two males, two females, and two children, managed to escape from the fire unscathed.

“One of the family members, however, suffered from chest pains due to shock and was taken to the hospital by the son,” it said.

The statement said the house next door was also affected by the fire, damaging five per cent of it, particularly the exterior walls.

The fire was under control at 12.29pm, and was totally put out at 1.03pm.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.