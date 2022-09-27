Fatimah: Temporary evac centres to be set up in areas unexpectedly hit by flood

SERIAN (Sept 27): Temporary evacuation centres (PPS) will be set up in areas unexpectedly hit by flash floods, assures Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“There are areas that have never been flooded, however if the unexpected happens, a place in that particular area will be identified and made as PPS at that particular time.

“The decision to set up the PPS will have to be made by the Divisional Disaster Management Committee and this decision needs to be informed to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC). We expect to face the unexpected,” she said.

She was met by reporters after officiating at the Sarawak Disaster PPS Training and Simulation Programme 2022 at Ranchan Multipurpose Hall here today.

Fatimah said the decision to set up the PPS falls on the district officers (DOs) who are appointed chairmen of the District Disaster Management Committee, and such decisions will be made by the DOs on the spot.

“Should there be no gazetted PPS located near the area, this should not be a problem as the decision will be made by the DO of the district.

“This will not apply only to floods but also other disasters such as landslides or when the roads to rural areas are disconnected,” she added.

Meanwhile, she said the state Social Welfare Department (SWD) is prepared to activate 627 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) across the state to evacuate more than 162,000 flood victims.

She also said a total of 25 forward bases had been set up to store dry food to be distributed to the evacuees.

“All 627 PPS have been gazetted and all our staff and volunteers are prepared to be mobilised,” she said.

She said this is in view of the expected floods due to the northeast monsoon from now until March 2023.

In the event of a flood, Fatimah advised the public to not set up their own temporary shelter as they need to adhere to the standard operating procedure.

Flood victims are also called to evacuate to the nearest PPS as ordered.

Among those present at the programme was Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.